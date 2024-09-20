Freehold Raceway closing after 170 years. It's the oldest horse racing track in the country.

FREEHOLD, N.J. - Freehold Raceway, the oldest horse racing track in the country, will close in December after 170 years.

It will mean the end of an era in New Jersey.

Horses have been racing the half-mile track since the 1830s, attracting a generation of bettors to enjoy the action. Many were heartbroken after officials announced plans to end it all.

Race attendance has dwindled. The final race on the calendar is set for Dec. 28. It will be the third horse racing track in New Jersey to close since 2001.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, especially given the historical importance of Freehold Raceway to the local community and the New Jersey horse racing industry," General Manager Howard Bruno said. "Unfortunately, the operations of the racetrack cannot continue under existing conditions, and we do not see a plausible way forward. We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated employees, horsemen and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years."

CBS News New York

"Where are we going to go?"

The track is jointly owned by Penn National Gaming and Greenwood Racing. Many said they hope someone will buy it, and fix it up.

"I really feel that this place, if it was under the proper management, would be a lucrative investment for someone," Nancy Grbelja said.

"My mother started working here when I was nine months old. I was a child running through people's legs watching races. I've owned horses. It's a passion of mine. And it hurts," Freehold resident John Smith said.

"You know, it's another gathering place for older people when they retire," another person said.

"Where are we going to go? Like you said, you know, some of the horses are in the lower classes. And there's nowhere for us to race. So some have to be sold," longtime horse owner and trainer Maggie Romano said.