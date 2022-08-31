Watch CBS News
Investigators: 2-year-old girl died after being left unattended in car outside Franklin Township home

By CBS New York Team

Police investigate death of New Jersey toddler left unattended in car
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- There's an update on the tragic death of a toddler in New Jersey.

Investigators now say the 2-year-old girl was left unattended in a gray Honda Civic outside a Franklin Township home Tuesday.

A neighbor who is a member of the local fire department performed CPR until more help arrived, but they were unable to save the child.

READ MORE: Police investigating toddler's death in Franklin Township

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say they're trying to determine how long the child was left in the car and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

