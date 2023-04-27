Watch CBS News
Local News

Newark native Frankie Valli honored at street renaming ceremony

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Newark street renamed in honor of Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli
Newark street renamed in honor of Four Seasons frontman Frankie Valli 01:04

NEWARK, N.J. -- A permanent tribute for Frankie Valli, the lead singer of the Four Seasons, was unveiled Thursday in Newark.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was there for a street renaming in his honor at the corner of Stephen Crane Plaza and Franklin Avenue.

Valli grew up in Newark's Stephen Crane Village housing project.

"There's so much sentiment in Stephen Crane Village, I mean, for me. Right up until I became successful, I lived here," he said.  

The 88-year-old rose to fame as frontman of the Four Seasons with hit songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Walk Like a Man."

Valli was inducted into the New Jersey State Hall of Fame twice, by himself as part of the class of 2010 and with the Four Seasons in 2018.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 7:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.