Newark native Frankie Valli honored at street renaming ceremony

NEWARK, N.J. -- A permanent tribute for Frankie Valli, the lead singer of the Four Seasons, was unveiled Thursday in Newark.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was there for a street renaming in his honor at the corner of Stephen Crane Plaza and Franklin Avenue.

Valli grew up in Newark's Stephen Crane Village housing project.

"There's so much sentiment in Stephen Crane Village, I mean, for me. Right up until I became successful, I lived here," he said.

The 88-year-old rose to fame as frontman of the Four Seasons with hit songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Walk Like a Man."

Valli was inducted into the New Jersey State Hall of Fame twice, by himself as part of the class of 2010 and with the Four Seasons in 2018.