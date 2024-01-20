Watch CBS News
Four men wanted for at least 20 robberies across Manhattan and Queens, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- New York City police are searching for four men believed to be responsible for 20 robberies across Manhattan and Queens

The robbers took expensive Apple headphones in most of the incidents, but allegedly stole a motorcycle in one, the NYPD said.

The men rode up to their victims on motorcycles, Citi Bikes, e-bikes and mopeds, according to police. 

Robberies occurred in Forest Hills, Astoria, Long Island City, Greenwich Village, the East Village and Gramercy Park.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

