Comedian Ariel Elias chugs beer thrown by heckler demanding to know if she voted for Donald Trump

NEW JERSEY -- Comedian Ariel Elias is going viral Monday for the way she handled hecklers at a club in New Jersey.

Over the weekend, two audience members tore into Elias with a tirade over politics.

One heckler demanded to know who Elias voted for in the 2020 election. After realizing she did not vote for Donald Trump, the other heckler threw a can of beer straight at her head.

Shocked, but not shaken, Elias didn't let the can go to waste and chugged the beer on stage.

"Anytime there's a weird interruption in standup, it's always like, how to I recover from this? How do I not dig a hole for the next comedian that he has to climb out of and, I don't know, how do we make this fun?" said Elias. "Comedy is supposed to be fun. So go have a fun time. Don't start a fight."

Elias may have played if off, but the owner of the club did not. He called the police and intends to press charges.