Former Rep. George Santos appears in federal court on Long Island

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Former Rep. George Santos is in court Tuesday morning.

Santos appeared for what's termed a status conference.

Santos faces a slew of federal charges related to alleged fraud and campaign finance violations, detailed in a pair of federal indictments handed down earlier this year.

He was expelled from Congress Dec. 1.

Federal prosecutors told the judge they expect plea negotiations with Santos to continue.

Santos' attorney argued against moving up the trial date, citing the vast amount of documents to review.

Santos is due back in court Jan. 23.

Speaking with CBS New York's Marcia Kramer on "The Point" after he was expelled, Santos said he has "plenty" of regrets, and a "long road of redemption ahead, and I'm going to work really hard for that."

Santos said he didn't expect his congressional colleagues to have the "chutzpah" to expel him before he had his day in court.

He admitted that he didn't even write his own resume or campaign bio, blaming them on "a former campaign staffer."