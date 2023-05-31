Watch CBS News
Former owner of limo company at center of deadly 2018 upstate crash sentenced to 5 to 15 years

NEW YORK -- A limousine company manager was sentenced Wednesday to five to 15 years in prison as a result of a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.

Nauman Hussain, who ran Prestige Limo, was convicted of 20 counts of manslaughter earlier this month. Prosecutors said that he intentionally failed to follow maintenance regulations that would have revealed brake defects in the stretch SUV that was packed with people celebrating a birthday when it crashed in Schoharie in 2018.

One mother talked of her son during victim impact statements before the sentencing.

"He should still be here with us today, and there is nothing that can fill the void that has been left inside of myself, my husband and our family," she said.

All 18 people in the limousine were killed. The limo hit the two other victims when it went out of control.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 12:03 PM

