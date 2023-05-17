Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in 2018 crash that killed 20 people

A limousine service manager was convicted of manslaughter Wednesday in one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks of the past two decades. Nauman Hussain ran Prestige Limousine when a stretch limo packed with revelers for a woman's 30th birthday party went off the road in upstate New York in 2018, killing 20 people.

Hussain faces the possibility of up to 15 years in prison at his May 31 sentencing. He looked disappointed upon hearing the verdict.

Applause could be heard in the audience as the jury was discharged.

Prosecutors said that Hussain intentionally failed to conduct required, routine state inspections on the stretch-style 2001 Ford Excursion, and that the checks would have revealed brake defects and prevented the wreck.

The heavy limo hit a parked car and trees before coming to rest in a streambed in Schoharie, a village west of Albany. Seventeen passengers, the driver and two bystanders were killed.

Hussain's lawyer, Lee Kindlon, said that his client had been misled by a repair shop. The shop wasn't criminally charged and denied it was at fault.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.