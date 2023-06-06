Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie to announce presidential bid Tuesday

NEW YORK - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to announce his candidacy for president of the United States.

He's trying to set himself apart from the rest of Republican presidential hopefuls as one of the toughest critics of former President Donald Trump, but he may not have the support he needs.

Christie is going from a loyal friend of the former president to a foe, looking to compete against him yet again for president of the United States of America.

Christie firs ran back in 2016, but lost to Trump. Eventually, Christie became Trump's close ally and advisor, but said he broke away over Trump's refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.

"I got off the train when he stood up in the west wing of the White House, behind the seal of the president, and told us the election was stolen," Christie said.

Even thought it's still early, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows Christie may not have the support he needs to win - only 2% of Republican voters - while Trump is in the lead, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This comes as Trump's own former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork for his candidacy. He's expected to announce his run formally Wednesday, just days after taking aim at Trump for flattering other world leaders who have a history with America.

"No one should be praising the dictator in North Korea, or praising the leader of Russia, who has launched an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine," Pence said.

Christie's announcement is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday during a town hall meeting in New Hampshire.