Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie says Republicans need tough candidate to challenge Donald Trump

Christie says GOP need tough candidate to face Trump

NEW YORK -- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says Republicans need a candidate who can take on former President Donald Trump.

His remarks came as he inches closer to announcing whether he will run for president.

Christie was in New Hampshire on Monday speaking at a town hall meeting.

He said a GOP presidential candidate must be fearless on the debate stage with Trump.

Christie said earlier this month he expects to make a decision on the presidential race in the next 45 to 60 days.