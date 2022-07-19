Former Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of congressional race

NEW YORK - Former Mayor Bill de Blasio is putting an end to his congressional bid.

De Blasio was one of several contenders running for the newly-redrawn 10th congressional district.

It’s clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/gpt6V6WLUf — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 19, 2022

"I've listened really carefully to people. And it's clear to me that, when it comes to this congressional district, people are looking for another option, and I respect that," de Blasio said in a message on Twitter. "I just want to say that I love the people of this city. I really want to keep serving, and I'm going to find a different way to serve."

De Blasio was seeking the office despite being told by the Department of Investigation not to launch his campaign until he paid back the city the $320,000 taxpayer dollars spent on his security detail during his ill-fated presidential run - money the ethics board says was spent illegally.

De Blasio disputed that assessment and went ahead with his campaign anyway.

"The original determination didn't take into account the host of things that happen in this city, history of security when people are involved in campaigns. That appeal process is continuing and whatever the outcome, I'll act on it appropriately," de Blasio said.