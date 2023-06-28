Survivors plead with judge to throw the book at former gynecologist Robert Hadden

NEW YORK -- Hours of tearful testimony filled Manhattan federal court on Wednesday morning as patients of former gynecologist Robert Hadden pleaded with a judge to give him the maximum sentence.

Survivors told CBS New York they hope the justice system doesn't disappoint them again.

Inside a packed courtroom, 11 women shared the trauma that hundreds endured at the hands of Hadden.

Among the survivors detailing her assault was Laurie Kanyok.

"There was abuse happening throughout my pregnancy, but it wasn't until post-partem that I was able to realize that was exactly what was happening to me," Kanyok said.

READ MORE: N.Y. judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused hundreds of women: "Predator in a white coat"

Hadden had worked at two prestigious Manhattan hospitals -- Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Earlier this year, he was convicted on four federal counts of luring patients over state lines to abuse them.

While it was a victory for survivors, many remembered his state charges in 2016 ended with no jail time and only his medical license being stripped as part of a deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"Eleven years ago tomorrow is when I called 911 and we're still doing this. I'm still here. And it's hard to not have some resentment and anger," Kanyok said.

In their victim impact statements, survivors expressed how the sexual assaults left them with anxiety, depression, and the inability to experience joy.

"For so long, the women, including myself, have felt shame, guilt, and suppressing the justice that we need," Liz Hall said.

READ MORE: Columbia University agrees to $165 million settlement with 147 former patients of OB-GYN Robert Hadden

Hadden's former patients are hoping that when he is sentenced this time, he will not escape punishment.

"The guilt is his to bear, and he is finally, I hope, bearing some of it. Although, as other say, he walks into the courtroom and he acts like he's at happy hour. He waves. He looks around," survivor Amy Yoney said.

Each of the four counts Hadden was convicted of bears a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The second part of the sentencing will take place on July 24.