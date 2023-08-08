Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sister, Madeline Cuomo, helped attack his accusers on social media, New York Times reports

NEW YORK -- A new report claims former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sister played a big role in attacks on women who accused her brother of sexual harassment.

The New York Times says Madeline Cuomo worked for two years with grassroots activists to smear her brother's accusers.

That included social media attacks on Charlotte Bennett after she launched a lawsuit against the former governor.

The report says Madeline Cuomo worked closely with the group We Decide New York and cites more than 14,000 texts, voicemails and emails involving its members.

