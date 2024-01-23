Watch CBS News
Crime

Former Congressman George Santos due in Long Island court for conference on federal charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Former Congressman George Santos due in Long Island court
Former Congressman George Santos due in Long Island court 00:23

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Former Congressman George Santos is due back in court Tuesday on Long Island. 

Santos faces nearly two dozen federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. 

He is set to appear with his attorneys in Central Islip for a conference in the case. 

In a recent filing, prosecutors said plea negotiations were underway. 

Santos was expelled from Congress last month. 

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan will be inside the courthouse to cover today's conference. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 6:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.