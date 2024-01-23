Former Congressman George Santos due in Long Island court for conference on federal charges
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- Former Congressman George Santos is due back in court Tuesday on Long Island.
Santos faces nearly two dozen federal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.
He is set to appear with his attorneys in Central Islip for a conference in the case.
In a recent filing, prosecutors said plea negotiations were underway.
Santos was expelled from Congress last month.
CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan will be inside the courthouse to cover today's conference.
