Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek man wanted for questioning in connection to deadly stabbing in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live
Surveillance photo of a man wanted for question in connection to a deadly stabbing in Queens.
Police are trying to find a man wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly stabbing in Queens that happened on Aug. 26, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly stabbing in Queens.

Fang Chen, 55, was found dead inside her fifth-floor apartment on 41st Road in Flushing on Aug. 26.

Police say she had been stabbed in the chest multiple times.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD on Wednesday released photos of an individual who is wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 10:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.