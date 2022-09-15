Police seek man wanted for questioning in connection to deadly stabbing in Queens

Police are trying to find a man wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly stabbing in Queens that happened on Aug. 26, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted for questioning in connection to a deadly stabbing in Queens.

Fang Chen, 55, was found dead inside her fifth-floor apartment on 41st Road in Flushing on Aug. 26.

Police say she had been stabbed in the chest multiple times.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD on Wednesday released photos of an individual who is wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.