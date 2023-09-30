Flooding leads to quite a mess for home and business owners in Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- Extreme flooding severely impacted homes and businesses in Mamaroneck on Friday.

The rain had stopped late Friday evening, but the cleanup was ongoing. CBS New York saw one home that was inundated by water. It is the owner's first home and isn't even located in what's considered a flood zone, so insurance is not going to cover the damage.

"This is my first year, but I guess it's time to learn and to repair and prepare for the next one because rain never stops. It's always the next one," Concepcion Castillo said.

Earlier in the day, frontloading trucks made rescues and an entire neighborhood on Bishop Avenue was under several feet of water.

Nearby, business owner Brian Cardone wasn't expecting anything like this when he got to work in the morning. He was stuck on the road where his fabrication business is and said felt like a repeat of the remnants of Hurricane Ida two years ago.

"They pulled children out of houses in this area. They have cameras on the river and they knew it was coming. They should've knocked on these doors. There's people in basements," Cardone said.

Cardone said the Army Corps of Engineers sent money to the town two years ago to prevent flooding like this. He's wondering where the money went. CBS New York later heard from the vice mayor of the town, who said it's an ongoing project that could take four or five years before Mamaroneck reaps the benefits of that preventative measure.

Cardone told CBS New York he lost $750,000 worth of his fabrication business, including $250,000 this time around.

Cardone said he's staying at a hotel Friday.