Man shot by police inside Brooklyn apartment, sources say

NEW YORK — A man was shot by police inside a Brooklyn apartment Friday afternoon, sources say.

Police confirm officers were involved in a shooting on East 21st Street near Dorchester Road in the Flatbush neighborhood.

According to sources, an officer shot and wounded a man inside a first-floor apartment around 5:30 p.m., and no officers were injured.

CBS News New York's Dan Rice was over the scene in Chopper 2 and reports paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. That person was put into an ambulance and is reported to be in critical condition.

As that individual was being taken out of the building, Rice says officers were seen chasing someone down the street. Officers handcuffed that individual and placed them into a police cruiser.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are expected to hold a press conference Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The events unfolded within the first hour of Tom Donlon being sworn in as interim police commissioner following the resignation of former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

