Flag raising marks start of Pride Month in Lower Manhattan

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Transgender rights protesters arrested on eve of Pride Month
Transgender rights protesters arrested on eve of Pride Month 01:46

NEW YORK - A flag raising ceremony was held Thursday morning in Lower Manhattan to mark the beginning of this year's LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The ceremony was hosted by federal partners at the Jacob Javits building, including the Departments of Health and Human Services and Housing and Urban Development. 

The goal of the event was to honor the movement for LGBTQ+ rights and celebrate culture. 

It is also aimed at highlighting the Biden-Harris administration's support for the LGBTQ+ community. 

"It is important that we not only celebrate the LGBT community... but that we also push back against this hate," Rep. Daniel Goldman said. 

The ceremony was held at Lafayette Flag Plaza, across from Thomas Paine Park. 

First published on June 1, 2023 / 11:40 AM

