Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl continues to evade capture 1 week after escaping from Central Park Zoo

NEW YORK -- An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo a week ago is still on the loose.

Zoo staff came close to catching Flaco in Central Park on Thursday.

The Eurasian eagle-owl landed in Heckscher Fields and tried to grab a caged lab rat the zoo staff set out. He got tangled in the loops of the trap but got free and flew off before being captured.

Flaco escaped Feb. 2 after zoo officials say his habitat was vandalized.