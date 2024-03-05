First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy a.m. commute; Red Alert for Wednesday into Thursday
Alerts & advisories
- Yellow Alert Tuesday AM due to pockets of moderate rain during the morning commute.
- Red Alert Wednesday PM into Thursday AM due to heavy rain and wind, which may lead to flooding.
Forecast
Today: Pockets of moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute with some rain lingering into the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.
Tonight: Leftover rain/drizzle this evening. Mostly cloudy, but mainly dry the remainder of the night. Areas of fog may develop.
Tomorrow: Mainly dry AM, then PM rain develops. Some of the rain could be heavy in spots. Milder with highs in the 50s.
Looking ahead
Thursday: AM rain and gusty winds. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday (Pick of the Week): Mostly to partly sunny and mild with highs in the 50s.
Saturday: PM rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
