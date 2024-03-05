First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy a.m. commute; Red Alert for Wednesday into Thursday

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning commute

Alerts & advisories

Yellow Alert Tuesday AM due to pockets of moderate rain during the morning commute.

Red Alert Wednesday PM into Thursday AM due to heavy rain and wind, which may lead to flooding.

Forecast

Today: Pockets of moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute with some rain lingering into the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Leftover rain/drizzle this evening. Mostly cloudy, but mainly dry the remainder of the night. Areas of fog may develop.

Tomorrow: Mainly dry AM, then PM rain develops. Some of the rain could be heavy in spots. Milder with highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead

Thursday: AM rain and gusty winds. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday (Pick of the Week): Mostly to partly sunny and mild with highs in the 50s.

Saturday: PM rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.