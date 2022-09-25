Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 9/24 Nightly Weather at 11PM
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 9/24 Nightly Weather at 11PM 02:52

For tonight, clouds will build in advance of a cold front. It will be much milder than last night, with a low of 58 in the city, while areas to the north and west will bottom out in the upper 40s.

9/25 New York weather
CBS2

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, with a slight uptick in humidity and notably warmer temps. The chance of rain will gradually increase throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Some of the storms may be severe, containing damaging wind and small hail. Our high will be 76.

9/25 New York weather
CBS2

The chance of storms lingers into the early overnight hours of Sunday, as we see a low of 62. 

First published on September 25, 2022 / 12:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.