First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/25 Sunday morning forecast

For tonight, clouds will build in advance of a cold front. It will be much milder than last night, with a low of 58 in the city, while areas to the north and west will bottom out in the upper 40s.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun, with a slight uptick in humidity and notably warmer temps. The chance of rain will gradually increase throughout the day, with a chance of thunderstorms as well. Some of the storms may be severe, containing damaging wind and small hail. Our high will be 76.

The chance of storms lingers into the early overnight hours of Sunday, as we see a low of 62.