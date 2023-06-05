First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/5 Monday morning forecast

Watch CBS News
It was quite chilly Sunday morning, with widespread temperatures in the 40s, and a stiff breeze that made it feel even colder.  Definitely not a typical June morning by any means. We failed to reach 70 degrees once again, with lots of clouds in place.

A few showers have moved across eastern Long Island, which will continue through the night. Most areas stay dry though. It will be another chilly night, with a low of 54 in the city, and 40s across the suburbs.

Temps rebound nicely on Monday, with more sunshine. We'll hit a high of 77, which is pretty average. A stray shower is possible late in the day.

The upcoming week looks unsettled, with multiple chances of rain in the Tuesday through Friday timeframe. However, no day is a washout. The days will start sunny, then cloud over by afternoon, which will then lead to showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will run at or slightly below average. 

