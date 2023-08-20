First Alert Forecast: Hot, hazy Sunday

We're looking at another nice day to close out this late summer weekend.

Temps will be around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Luckily, the humidity will once again remain on the low side. Some upper-level smoke drifting aloft will cause some hazy sun at times, but that's about it.

It's a great day to hit the beach! Just be mindful of a moderate rip current risk along the south shore this afternoon. Water temps are in the low to mid 70s for most spots.

It remains quiet overnight with temps falling into the low 70s in the city and 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will see a spike in heat and humidity with highs around 90. As dew points climb back into the 60s, heat indices will peak in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. It's very short-lived though!

A cold front moves across late Monday into Tuesday, bringing just an isolated risk of a shower or storm. The bigger influence will be another shot of cooler air behind it.

We'll be right back to feeling comfortable by Tuesday afternoon with clearing skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Of course, we'll be tracking Hilary approaching the southwest coast today and bringing significant rain and flooding. We'll count our blessings that we have this relatively quiet weather locally.

Have a good one!