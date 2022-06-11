Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers Saturday, downpours Sunday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/11 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/11 Saturday morning update 02:24

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.

Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.

weekend-forecast-new-2-8.png
CBS2

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. 

After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. 

md-severe-risk-1-2.png
CBS2

For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-15.png
CBS2

A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. 

Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 

First published on June 11, 2022 / 11:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.