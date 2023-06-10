First Alert Forecast: Air quality improves, upper 70s, afternoon rain chance

For the most part, this weekend is looking good!

Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with just a slight chance of an isolated shower, mainly to the north and west of New York City. It's absolutely nothing to cancel outdoor plans over as they would be very brief interruptions.

CBS2

Our air quality also continues to be much better than what we dealt with earlier this week and will range between good and moderate. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

There is a moderate rip current risk for the south-facing beaches of Suffolk County. Keep that in mind if you'll be braving the relatively cold ocean waters (upper 50s to mid 60s).

CBS2

After a stray shower this evening, skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low 60s around the city and 50s in the suburbs. Skies will be nice and bright waking up tomorrow.

Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend as temps climb into the mid 80s, even nearing 90 for some inland spots in New Jersey. High clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon, turning mostly cloudy at night.

CBS2

Monday brings our next decent risk of some much-needed rain, especially into the afternoon hours. We could really use a good soaking across the area as we're running 1-2" below average for the month. On the plus side, it's cooperating and holding off until after the weekend.

CBS2

Wherever you're headed, be safe and have a good one!