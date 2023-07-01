First Alert Forecast: Hazy skies, but air quality gradually improving Saturday

We'll still have some hazy skies Saturday, but overall air quality is gradually improving thanks to a SSE wind.

We were well into the unhealthy range Friday, but AQI is down into the orange today (unhealthy for sensitive groups). Things will continue to improve into tomorrow.

As for the weather, today will be the drier half. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with just a slim chance of a stray pop-up, mainly well inland. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A better chance of showers and some rumbles rolls in overnight, continuing into the early morning hours. It'll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s to around 70.

After some morning showers, we should catch a break for midday on Sunday. That'll prime us for some more scattered showers/storms into the PM hours, some of which could be on the strong side. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The shower/storm chance continues into Monday, but Tuesday is trending drier for the holiday!

Keep it here for the latest as we time out these tricky storms.