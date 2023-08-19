First Alert Forecast: A splendid weekend! Sunshine, low humidity and clear skies

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Saturday AM update - 8/19/23

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Saturday AM update - 8/19/23

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Saturday AM update - 8/19/23

Lots of sunshine, low humidity and no rain!? You can't ask for a better August weekend around here.

After a crisp start in the 50s and low 60s, we'll top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon. With dew points way down in the 50s, it's very comfortable as we catch a break from the summer humidity.

CBS New York

Mostly to partly sunny skies will make for a splendid Saturday! It'll be another quiet and cool night with overnight lows falling into the 50s and 60s again.

If you're heading to the Jets-Buccaneers game at MetLife Stadium, expect mid 70s right around kickoff, then temperatures to fall into the upper 60s in the fourth quarter.

CBS New York

Sunday will be the hotter half of the weekend with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s.

There will still be plenty of sunshine, but some upper-level smoke will make for hazy skies at times. Luckily, surface-based air quality won't be impacted much as it drifts overhead.

CBS New York

Humidity will be on the low side again, so it'll still be a great day to hit the beach!

Monday will bring temps around 90 and an uptick in humidity. It's short-lived though, as a cold front swings through and knocks the temps and humidity back down by midweek.

CBS New York

There's a slim risk of a spotty shower or storm with the front Monday evening, but it's not looking very impressive.

Enjoy this beautiful weekend!