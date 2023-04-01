First Alert Forecast: Red Alert for severe thunderstorms Sat. afternoon, tornado possible

Rain, wind, sun, storms, warmth, cold. We're going to experience it all over the next 24 hours.

The first round of rain and rumbles will continue to move through and exit by noon or so Saturday. Temps are already mild out there, and they'll be heading into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon!

CBS2

After the lunch hour, things will quickly clear and the sun will make its return. Unfortunately, that's also what will help fuel some gusty storms later today. Winds will continue to ramp up, with gusts 40+ mph possible heading toward late afternoon.

CBS2

After 5 p.m., our next round of thunderstorms will be developing ahead of a strong cold front, moving west to east. For this reason, we've issued a Red Alert for the late afternoon and evening hours today.

Any storm could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

CBS2

After 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., things gradually start quieting down as any showers and storms move off to the northeast.

The cold front passes tonight and temps will quickly fall into the 30s by Sunday morning. In fact, wind chills will be in the 20s for some!

CBS2

While tomorrow will be blustery and about 20 degrees colder than today, the good news is that the sun returns for a much drier day.

CBS2

Have a great weekend!