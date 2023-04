Firefighter injured battling blaze in Queens returns home after over 3 weeks in hospital

Firefighter released from hospital weeks after battling Queens fire

NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter returned home Friday after spending weeks in the hospital.

James Spoto was released from New York Presbyterian Hospital on Friday afternoon.

He was hurt battling a five-alarm fire in Queens on March 7.

The fire destroyed four houses and displaced more than a dozen people. At least nine firefighters were injured.