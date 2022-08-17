Watch CBS News
Firefighter badly hurt battling fire on Staten Island to be released from hospital

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Firefighter badly injured battling fire on Staten Island to be released from hospital
NEW YORK - A firefighter badly hurt battling a fire on Staten Island is set to be released from the hospital. 

Officials say the firefighter breathed superheated gases after his face piece became loose while trying to put out a house fire in Bulls Head Friday night. 

The firefighter is expected to leave Staten Island University Hospital Wednesday morning. 

He's expected to make a full recovery

