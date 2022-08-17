Firefighter badly hurt battling fire on Staten Island to be released from hospital

Firefighter badly injured battling fire on Staten Island to be released from hospital

Firefighter badly injured battling fire on Staten Island to be released from hospital

Firefighter badly injured battling fire on Staten Island to be released from hospital

NEW YORK - A firefighter badly hurt battling a fire on Staten Island is set to be released from the hospital.

Officials say the firefighter breathed superheated gases after his face piece became loose while trying to put out a house fire in Bulls Head Friday night.

The firefighter is expected to leave Staten Island University Hospital Wednesday morning.

He's expected to make a full recovery.