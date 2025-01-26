Fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn leaves 4 people hurt, lots of damage to clean up

NEW YORK -- A late-night fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn left at least four people, including three firefighters, hurt.

Nearly 200 FDNY members responded to the fire Saturday on Graham Avenue, where crews were still looking for hotspots on Sunday morning.

Firefighters battle intense flames

Video of the fire shows intense flames shooting out from the third floor of a building on the corner between Metropolitan Avenue and Devoe Street. The building has a pharmacy on the first floor and apartments on the two floors above.

The fire took hold over three buildings and left 10 families displaced, according to the FDNY. Those families were receiving help from the Red Cross.

The fire department said it needed such a large response to get the fire under control, which finally happened at around 1:30 a.m.

Luckily, the weather overnight wasn't cold enough to freeze hydrants, which would have made it even more difficult, officials said.

"Our units responded here in a little bit over three minutes. Upon arrival we had heavy fire on the top floor of this three-story building. The fire also extended into the cockloft. The cockloft space is the space above the top floor ceiling and below the roof line. The fire also extended to two other buildings," FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods said.

Three firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries, FDNY said. Another person was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.