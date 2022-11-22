Mayor Eric Adams unveils largest holiday season Open Streets program ever

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled New York City's largest-ever Open Streets plan for the holiday season.

For the first time in half a century, Fifth Avenue from 48th to 57th Street will be car-free on Sundays Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From Nov. 30 to mid-January, West 49th and West 50th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues will be open to pedestrians only during the most congested hours, between 11 a.m and midnight.

"We are aware of the City's press release announcing closings and partial closings of Fifth Avenue in coming weeks, and are working with them to create a plan that mitigates the impact to New Yorkers who rely on buses to get where they need to go. In the meantime, we will also be working with the City to establish and preserve a dedicated safe bus travel lane on Fifth Avenue throughout the holidays," said New York City Transit Chief Operating Officer Craig Cipriano.