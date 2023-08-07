Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to talk to children about dangers of fentanyl

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Talking to kids about fentanyl
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Talking to kids about fentanyl 03:29

NEW YORK -- New York is sounding an alarm about the fentanyl crisis.

A new public service announcement warns people to test their drugs. 

Fentanyl impacts every neighborhood across the country, and the consequences can be deadly.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York and says now is the time to talk to your kids about the deadly drug.

She walks us through fentanyl's legitimate medical uses and how it's being mixed into other drugs, then offers her advice for having those conversations. 

Watch her full interview above for more information.

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

