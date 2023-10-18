Mayor Eric Adams signs bill requiring all New York City vehicles to be zero-emissions by 2038
NEW YORK -- New York City is taking steps to become greener.
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced the signing of a bill that requires all vehicles in the city's fleet to be zero-emissions vehicles after 2038.
Adams also announced that ride-share vehicle companies will be required to be completely zero-emissions or wheelchair-accessible by 2030.
"This is a huge, bold step that we are taking because we are making history and taking a big, bold step towards the city's electric future," Adams said.
New York is the first city in the United States to get this done.
