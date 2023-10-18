Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams signs bill requiring all New York City vehicles to be zero-emissions by 2038

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

All NYC vehicles must be zero-emissions by 2038 under new bill
All NYC vehicles must be zero-emissions by 2038 under new bill 00:33

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking steps to become greener.

Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced the signing of a bill that requires all vehicles in the city's fleet to be zero-emissions vehicles after 2038.

Adams also announced that ride-share vehicle companies will be required to be completely zero-emissions or wheelchair-accessible by 2030.

"This is a huge, bold step that we are taking because we are making history and taking a big, bold step towards the city's electric future," Adams said.

New York is the first city in the United States to get this done.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 7:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.