Federal Highway Administration approves Manhattan congestion pricing plan

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Federal Highway Administration has given the green light to congestion pricing in Manhattan.

That means the MTA can now move forward with the plan to charge drivers going south of 60th Street.

The MTA said it had no comment on Monday's development.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who strongly opposes the plan, said he has retained legal counsel and will announce a course of action soon.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 5:19 PM

