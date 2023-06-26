Federal Highway Administration approves Manhattan congestion pricing plan

NEW YORK -- The Federal Highway Administration has given the green light to congestion pricing in Manhattan.

That means the MTA can now move forward with the plan to charge drivers going south of 60th Street.

The MTA said it had no comment on Monday's development.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who strongly opposes the plan, said he has retained legal counsel and will announce a course of action soon.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.