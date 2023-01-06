Fed up with flooding, New Yorkers demand answers from local and federal officials at town hall in Queens

Town hall in Queens addresses chronic flooding in parts of the city

NEW YORK -- A town hall was held in southeast Queens on Thursday night with city, state and federal officials to address frequent flooding residents continue to face during rainstorms.

The latest happened just days before Christmas. It was so bad, some families still can't get into their homes and basements.

Fury filled the auditorium at Goldie Maple Academy in Arverne.

"The only way for to get me out was to have the fire department take me out of the windows. I was completely surrounded by water," one person said.

Residents are still dealing with damage in their homes after a winter storm hit days before Christmas.

"I thought city officials will help people like me to help pay for the damages and get my home back to where I can live in it again," said Florida Zanders, who lives on Beach 69th street in The Rockaways. "Everything is damaged."

Jeffrey Razack showed pictures of his basement after the high tide and floodwaters.

"Not only that we got flooded out, but we try to go to insurance and they are saying that they are covering but so much," Razack said.

Officials, including some from the Department of Environmental Protection, FEMA, the Red Cross, and the Army Corp of Engineers listened to concerns, saying infrastructural projects are in the pipeline, including surge and tide gates, and pump stations.

"We're really trying to figure out how to unite here to make sure folks have assistance and cared for, particularly our homeowners who I think are left behind," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

State Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson called the frequent flooding, infrastructure problems and lack of help for residents environmental racism.

"We just don't get the investments that we need," Anderson said.

Residents said they need help all across the Rockaway Peninsula, including investments in sewer infrastructure and protection from storm waters.

"What really hurts is the fact that you can't do anything about it," Razack said.

Residents said they're tired of all the talk. They're hoping to get financial and structural help very soon.

In the meantime, city officials are urging New Yorkers to sign up for Notify NYC to get important information during emergencies and to submit damage assessment forms if homes were affected by any recent storms.