FDNY remembers EMT Frederick Whiteside, who died Friday while on the job

NEW YORK -- There was an emotional ceremony Sunday for a member of the FDNY who died on the job.

The body of EMT Frederick Whiteside was transferred from the Medical Examiner's Office. Firefighters lined the streets in Midtown saluting the ambulance.

Earlier in the day, a bunting ceremony was held at the public safety answering call center in the Bronx.

Whiteside was working at a 911 dispatch center Friday when he had a fatal heart attack. On Sunday, he was remembered for his dedication to his family, and his uplifting personality.

"There was never a dull moment with Fred. Him and I talk about our daughters every day. The good, the bad. We gave each other advice. He has a phrase, whenever you go up and ask him, 'Hey Fred, how you doing?' No matter what day it is, how it is, he's always saying, 'I'm just peachy,'" one friend said.

Whiteside is survived by his daughter, as well as his mother and brother.

He was 43 years old.