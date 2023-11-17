Watch CBS News
22-year FDNY veteran Frederick Whiteside dies after suffering heart attack while on duty

NEW YORK -- A 22-year veteran of the FDNY died while on the job, Mayor Eric Adams and Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced Friday.

Forty-three-year-old EMT Frederick Whiteside had a heart attack while working at a 911 dispatch center in the Bronx, officials say.

In a statement, the mayor called Whiteside's death a "heartbreaking loss" for the entire city.

He's survived by his daughter, mother and brother.

