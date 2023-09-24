Watch CBS News
2 firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses; number of deaths reaches 343

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

343 firefighters have died of 9/11-related illnesses
NEW YORK -- Two more firefighters have died of 9/11-related illnesses since we marked 22 years since the attacks earlier this month.

The number of deaths is now at 343. That's the same number of firefighters who died the day the towers fell.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh says there are thousands more still suffering from diseases related to 9/11.

September 23, 2023

