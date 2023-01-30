FDNY investigating suspicious fire in Soundview section of the Bronx that killed 1, injured 2

NEW YORK -- A deadly fire in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon is now being described by firefighters as suspicious.

One person was killed and at least two others were injured in the blaze in the Soundview section of the borough.

The FDNY says more than 100 firefighters rushed to the building at Evergreen and Westchester avenues at around 2 p.m.

"It was crazy, man," tenant Ibrahima Magassouba said.

Magassouba says when heard people running through the building, he opened his door.

"I don't know how to feel. Like, a lotta smoke coming, man. I just panicked. I left everything inside. I had to come out running," Magassouba said.

Once he got out, he says he saw one of his neighbors waving for help from a first-floor window. That neighbor told CBS2 she broke a window to escape. She suffered some cuts but is expected to be okay.

"It was really big. Those are my neighbors. They almost died," Magassouba said.

Deputy Chief James Donlevy said the FDNY considers the fire suspicious and the fire marshal is investigating.

"Really because of the heavy fire on arrival, and we can't determine any obvious cause at this time," Donlevy said.

As for Magassouba and the other people who escaped, they're working with Red Cross to figure out where they'll stay Sunday night.