FDNY holds promotion ceremony for dozens of members
NEW YORK -- Tuesday was promotion day for dozens of members of the FDNY.
The department held a ceremony in Brooklyn for the assistant, deputy and battalion chiefs, as well as the new captains and lieutenants.
Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the new leadership displayed tenacity and skill to get their positions and will be role models for the FDNY.
