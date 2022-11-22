Watch CBS News
FDNY, EMS first responders honored for high-rise rescue

FDNY honored for high-rise rescue
FDNY honored for high-rise rescue

NEW YORK - A special ceremony was held Tuesday honoring FDNY and EMS first responders who rescued people from a fire in a Midtown high rise back on Nov. 5

Firefighters had to be lowered to the people trapped in their apartments. 

At least 43 people were injured in the fire. 

The FDNY says the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery, the kind for e-bikes or e-scooters. 

First published on November 22, 2022 / 12:51 PM

