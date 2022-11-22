FDNY, EMS first responders honored for high-rise rescue

NEW YORK - A special ceremony was held Tuesday honoring FDNY and EMS first responders who rescued people from a fire in a Midtown high rise back on Nov. 5.

Firefighters had to be lowered to the people trapped in their apartments.

At least 43 people were injured in the fire.

The FDNY says the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery, the kind for e-bikes or e-scooters.