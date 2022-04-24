Mayor Adams: 1 firefighter killed while battling house fire in Canarsie, Brooklyn

Mayor Adams: 1 firefighter killed while battling house fire in Canarsie, Brooklynget the free app
NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter was killed on Sunday while battling a house fire in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed.
At least five other firefighters were injured in the blaze, which started at around 1:30 p.m. and quickly grew to three alarms.
Speaking from Brookdale Hospital, Adams announced the death of 31-year-old Timothy Klein, a six-and-a-half-year member of the FDNY who worked for Ladder Company 170.
The fire started in a house at 10826 Avenue N near 108th Street in Canarsie. The structure has two homes and one went up in flames. The neighborhood is filled with private homes and more than 100 firefighters arrived on the scene.
One civilian was treated at the scene and another person is unaccounted for, Adams said.
Neighbors said the condition were very bad.
"It all started like boom on the window and then all the smoke came out," one woman said.
Ladder 170 no stranger to tragedy
Ladder 170 is the same place where fallen Firefighter Steven Pollard worked. He died in 2019. Klein was among those who delivered a eulogy for him at his funeral.
The latest on the investigation into Firefighter Klein's death
Flags lowered to half-staff in New York City
Union leaders offer words about fallen Firefighter Timothy Klein
Heads of various fire unions released statements about the passing of Timothy Klein.
Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY-Firefighters Association, said, "The tragic loss of Firefighter Klein brings sorrow to the city of New York, its 8 million residents, and every member of the FDNY Family. Firefighter Klein is a hero to this city, this country, and his fellow firefighters, and will be eternally remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice so that others may live. There are no words that aptly describe the loss of a fellow Firefighter in your company and this department, and the Klein family is now living the worst nightmare of every person who has ever sworn the sacred oath to the FDNY. We mourn his loss, offer our sincerest sympathies to all those who are grieving, and will be here to support his loved ones, and co-workers from Ladder Company 170 and Engine Company 257, and Battalion 58."
Lt. James McCarthy, president of the FDNY-Fire Officers Association, said, "We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of Firefighter Klein, who died today while battling a fire in Bergen Beach, Brooklyn. His sacrifice embodies the ultimate heroism, laying down his life for others. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones during this unspeakably tragic time and will be here to support our brothers in the Department as we salute Firefighter Klein for the final time."
Image of fallen firefighter released
The FDNY released an image of 31-year-old Firefighter Timothy Klein, who was killed while battle a house fire on Sunday afternoon in Canarsie, Brooklyn.