Watch CBS News
Local News

FDNY busts lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

FDNY busts lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation
FDNY busts lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation 00:28

NEW YORK -- The FDNY says it busted an illegal lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation in Queens. 

Officials say they recovered dozens of battery packs and hundreds of individual lithium-ion cells used to alter, create and repair the batteries. 

The business was issued a number of violations. 

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is expected to release more details at a press conference Thursday morning.

The FDNY says lithium-ion batteries caused hundreds of fires and were blamed for 18 deaths last year. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:55 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.