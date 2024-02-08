FDNY busts lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation in Queens
NEW YORK -- The FDNY says it busted an illegal lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation in Queens.
Officials say they recovered dozens of battery packs and hundreds of individual lithium-ion cells used to alter, create and repair the batteries.
The business was issued a number of violations.
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is expected to release more details at a press conference Thursday morning.
The FDNY says lithium-ion batteries caused hundreds of fires and were blamed for 18 deaths last year.
