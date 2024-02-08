FDNY busts lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation in Queens

NEW YORK -- The FDNY says it busted an illegal lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation in Queens.

Officials say they recovered dozens of battery packs and hundreds of individual lithium-ion cells used to alter, create and repair the batteries.

The business was issued a number of violations.

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is expected to release more details at a press conference Thursday morning.

The FDNY says lithium-ion batteries caused hundreds of fires and were blamed for 18 deaths last year.