FDNY Block Party in Queens offers fun for all ages, along with valuable lessons

NEW YORK -- The annual FDNY Block Party was held Saturday at Engine 317 in Queens.

Members of the community came out for fun and food. Some even left with a newfound interest in becoming a firefighter.

The DJ was spinning, the grills were fired up, and families and members of the St. Albans community were enjoying the FDNY Engine 317's block party Saturday afternoon.

There were hot dogs, burgers, water ice and lots of water -- plenty of things to eat, but also plenty of things to do, like the bounce house and basketball.

"We've been in the neighborhood for about a year now, so I love events like this so that we can get out of the house. Especially on a hot day like this. Sitting inside of the house just, that's not it," St. Albans resident Jasmine McCullough said.

On top of all of the fun, the department is teaching young members of the community valuable lessons like CPR.

"Currently, I have my EMT license. I want to work as an EMT sometime soon ... Getting knowledge about this is very important, you know, because ... sometimes you gotta step in," St. Albans resident Siva Jiyran said.

We even found some little ones with big goals.

"So you want to be a firefighter?" CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado asked one child.

"Yes," he said.

"I think my favorite part about today was about how, like, they're doing all this fun stuff for all the children," one young girl said.

Even FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was getting in on the fun.

"It's definitely the next generation who are getting interested in the job. You can see their eyes light up as they get in line here," she said.

Teens took turns using the fire hose to practice real-life scenarios.

Meanwhile, those who meet the FDNY's 21-year-old age requirement could sign up for more information during the party.

"We want the young people to see that this is a job that they can do, and we have a pathway," Fire Chief John McCormack said.

McCormack adds the block party doesn't just benefit the community but also the department.

"We have the firehouse down the corner, and they serve the community every day. They're a part of the community, and that's what makes us show up for work every day, just helping people," he said.