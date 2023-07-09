FDNY kicks off summer community event series with Brooklyn block party

NEW YORK -- The FDNY kicked off its summer-long series of community events Saturday.

A block party was held outside Engine 230 in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The events will be held at different firehouses in all five boroughs each Saturday through Aug. 19.

"We try to target areas that use our services, whether there's fatal fires in these areas or high incidents of fire activity. We try to come into these areas in order to show them our services, give them an opportunity to engage," said Engine 230 Captain Timothy Smith.

In addition to food and games, the block parties also have safety education and interactive demonstrations.