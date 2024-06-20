FDNY battles fire in the Bronx today as hot weather complicates response

NEW YORK -- A fire that started inside a Dunkin' Donuts in the Bronx on Thursday quickly spread to neighboring businesses, according to the FDNY.

The fire started inside the Dunkin' Donuts on Third Avenue between East 155th Street and 156th in the Melrose section at around 5 a.m.

Four businesses were damaged in the fire, FDNY said.

Dozens of firefighters were still battling the flames hours later, and streets near the scene were closed to traffic as smoke engulfed the area.

Three firefighters were hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

Hot weather, high humidity complicates response

Fire officials said smoke from the fire was not rising as quickly as it normally would due to high humidity.

"Given the weather today, with the humidity, the smoke is not lifting. So I advise all the residents in the area to keep their windows closed. We have fire marshals on the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the fire. We do not know the cause at this time. They will do an investigation and determine a cause," said FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan.

The fire took place as temperatures are soaring to potentially dangerous levels this week in New York City and across the Tri-State Area.

Officials have been urging people to take precautions.

If you don't have air conditioning in your in your home, there are cooling centers across New York City, including libraries, community centers, malls and museums. The Salvation Army is also opening cooling centers.

City pools are not open yet, but beaches are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.