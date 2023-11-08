FBI searching for Jan. 6 suspect Gregory Yetman in Middlesex County, New Jersey

HELMETTA, N.J. -- The FBI and New Jersey police are searching for a suspect in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The search began around 9 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street in Helmetta.

Authorities were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect, identified as Gregory Yetman, allegedly fled the scene.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories around the area, including an FBI search for a suspect in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Schools in the area sheltered in place, and streets were shut down for the investigation.

"FBI Newark SWAT, Jamesburg Police Department, and Middlesex County Prosecutors Office, are currently searching for a man named Gregory Yetman in Helmetta, wanted in connection with the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. We are asking the public with information on his whereabouts to call FBI Newark at (973) 792-3000," Jamesburg Police said in a statement.

More than 780 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 280 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call FBI Newark at 973-792-3000.