Rowan University student charged in potential ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in Michigan

A Rowan University student is among the people arrested in a potential ISIS-inspired terrorist attack in Michigan over Halloween weekend, Alina Habba, acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, said Thursday.

Rowan freshman Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal, of Montclair, New Jersey, was charged with conspiring to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization, Habba said. Rowan said he was a computer science major who enrolled in the fall.

Jimenez-Guzal and the other suspects charged in the thwarted terror plot planned to travel to Syria and Turkey to join as fighters, according to Habba.

In a letter to the Rowan community, university president Ali A. Houshmand said that the FBI arrested Jimenez-Guzal Tuesday. Jimenez-Guzal was indicted Wednesday. He remains in federal custody, and Habba said he had a federal court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

"At no time during the investigation was there ever a threat to the University community," Houshmand said in the letter. "The safety and integrity of our campus community are always our top priorities, and the University has a long-standing practice of cooperating fully with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels."

Six people, including Jimenez-Guzal, have been arrested so far in the ISIS-inspired attack in Michigan. Officials said earlier this week that Ayob Nasser, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud have all been charged with having firearms that would be used to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS in the case.