Wake held for Fausto Rodriguez, father killed in suspected road rage shooting on Cross Bronx Expressway
NEW YORK -- A wake was held Saturday evening for a man killed in a suspected road rage shooting on the Cross Bronx Expressway.
Friends and family gathered in the Bronx to remember 40-year-old Fausto Rodriguez.
He was fatally shot on Aug. 25 after he was involved in a crash on the expressway. So far, no arrests have been made.
Rodriguez was a father of four.
